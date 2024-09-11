Centre announces soybean procurement at MSP in MP; protesting farmers want more

Indore, Sep 11 (PTI) Even as Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the government will procure soybeans in Madhya Pradesh at the MSP of Rs 4,892 per quintal, agitating farmers have demanded more.

Farmer organisations here reiterated their demand that the government buy the oilseed crop at Rs 6,000 per quintal in the country's largest soybean-producing state.

Farmers have been agitating for a long time over soybean prices falling below the MSP in the state.

Organisations affiliated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha have insisted that the government purchase soybeans in MP at Rs 6,000 per quintal. They claim that if soybeans fetch less than the amount for a quintal, the cultivation of the oilseed will be a loss-making deal for farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s state media in-charge Ranjit Kisanvanshi said, “We have been demanding for a long time through the movement that the government procurement of soybean in the state be ensured at Rs 6,000 per quintal. We do not accept a lower price. So our agitation will continue in the state.” A mega rally concerning soybeans will be held in MP’s Harda district on September 13 (Friday) in which farmer leaders from all over the state will take part, he said.

The MSP of soybean (yellow) has been fixed at Rs 4,892 per quintal for 2024-25. The oilseed will be procured under the Agriculture Ministry's applicable Price Support Scheme (PSS).

Earlier, Union minister Chouhan said, “Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are worried about soybean getting less price than MSP. We got a proposal to purchase soybean from the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday night. We have approved it.” He said that soybean will be procured at MSP in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan said that earlier the Center had allowed soybean purchases at MSP in Maharashtra and Karnataka.