New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday appointed five Superintendents of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

All five officers from the Indian Revenue Service have been appointed for a tenure of four years, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Those inducted include Srishti Chaudhary, Savyasachi Kumar and Sonawane Pankaj Rajaram (Income Tax officers) and Navin Kumar Soni and Rathod Krunal Chimanbhai (Customs and Indirect Tax officers), according to the order. PTI AKV RHL