Centre appoints IAS Rashmi Kamal as director of census ops for West Bengal

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Centre has appointed 2006-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre Rashmi Kamal as Director of Census Operations and Director of Citizen Registration for West Bengal, a government notification issued on Wednesday said.

Kamal has been appointed for a period of three years or till further orders with effect from January 14 on central deputation under the Central Staffing Scheme with her headquarters at Kolkata (West Bengal), the gazette notification said.

The Census 2027 shall be conducted by the Registrar General of India in two phases, with the first phase, Houselisting Operations (HLO), beginning on April 1.

Each state and UT will notify a window of 30 days to complete the exercise between April 1 and September 30.

In the first phase, HLO information regarding housing conditions, assets, amenities, etc., of each household is collected, while in the second phase, Population Enumeration (PE), the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person are collected. The second phase is likely to take place in February next year. PTI ABS AMJ AMJ