Centre appoints two MPs to committee that oversees eradication of manual scavenging

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) BJP MPs Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi and Bhola Singh have been named as new members of the committee overseeing the implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced these appointments as part of amendments to its previous notification under the Act.

According to the latest notification, the central government made these changes under Section 29(2)(f) of the Act, which empowers it to update committee memberships as necessary. The notification replaced an earlier order issued on January 13, 2014.

The committee's composition has been revised multiple times in the past, including amendments in 2014, 2017 and most recently in 2023.

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, aims to eliminate manual scavenging and ensure the rehabilitation of workers engaged in hazardous sanitation work.

