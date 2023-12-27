Advertisment
Centre approved irrigation schemes worth Rs 145 crore for Himachal, says Anurag Thakur

NewsDrum Desk
27 Dec 2023
New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday approved irrigation schemes worth Rs 145 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur, after a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said the government sanctioned 14 micro-irrigation schemes worth Rs 141.76 crore and Rs 2.21 crore under the National Hydrology Project.

The minister said the irrigation projects are a boon for the farmers of Himachal Pradesh and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shekhawat for approving those. PTI SKU SZM

