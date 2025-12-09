Centre approved Shivaji Maharaj statue at revamped CSMT, says Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the state assembly that the Union Government has approved the installation of a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of the iconic CSMT station in Mumbai.

Responding to a query in the House, Fadnavis said that the statue will be part of the ongoing large-scale redevelopment project at the heritage railway station.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav raised the matter, stating that although the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was christened after the Maratha warrior king, an appropriate statue was yet to be installed.

He noted that the location held historical and cultural significance and deserved a monument befitting the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.

To this, Fadnavis said, "The Union government has already taken the decision. A fresh proposal from the state was not required. The statue has been incorporated in the master plan of the revamped CSMT." He stated that a recent reply from the Union Minister of State for Railways was regarding the earlier proposal for the railway station's layout, not the current redevelopment plan.

The announcement comes ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, where both the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are expected to highlight Shivaji Maharaj's legacy as an electoral issue.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant had written to the Centre demanding the installation of the statue.

Sawant said he had received a response from the Railways stating the earlier proposal did not fall under its jurisdiction. PTI ND ARU