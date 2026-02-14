New Delhi (PTI): The Centre has approved an 11.56 km extension corridor with eight elevated stations from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden of Noida Metro Rail Project.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

According to the statement issued by the government on Saturday, after operationalisation of the corridor, Noida and Greater Noida cities will have an active Metro Rail Network of 61.62 km.

Representing an advancement in the city's infrastructure, the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) acts as a major expansion of the Noida Metro Rail Network, it said.

The corridor will introduce approximately 11.56 km of tracks and improve public transportation in the city, the statement said.

The project will also provide direct connectivity with high-demand corridors, including the interchange at Botanical Garden, Blue Line and Magenta Line.