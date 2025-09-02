Centre approves 200 more MBBS seats for 2 new medical colleges in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (PTI) The Centre has approved 200 seats for admission into MBBS courses in two newly built medical colleges in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday.

Phulbani Government Medical College in Kandhamal district and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College at Talcher in Angul district were allocated 100 MBBS seats each.

The National Medical Commission has given this approval, the chief minister said, adding that MBBS studies will start from the current 2025-26 academic year.

Taking to X, Majhi said: “On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri @JPNadda ji, for approving the establishment of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College, Talcher with 100 MBBS seats from the academic year 2025-26.” This decision will provide new opportunities in medical education and significantly strengthen healthcare services in Talcher and nearby regions, ensuring better access to quality healthcare for the people of Odisha, he said.

Since the new government took charge, the state government has been making continuous efforts to improve health services and health education in Odisha, Majhi said. PTI AAM NN