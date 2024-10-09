Centre approves 2,280-km road project worth Rs 4,406 cr in border areas of Rajasthan, Punjab

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a project for construction of 2,280-km roads in border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the cabinet's decision, saying this will not only facilitate the movement in the border villages but will also improve the quality of lives of people in these areas which will be developed as 'Vibrant Villages'.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved construction of 2,280 km roads in border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab at an investment of Rs 4,406 crore emphasising development of infrastructure in border areas," according to an official statement.

This project is a result of a change in mindset that has accorded a special focus on development of border areas with facilities similar to other parts of the country, the statement said.

The decision will have a major impact on the road and telecom connectivity, and facilities of water supply, health and education.

It will also enhance rural livelihood, ease travel, and ensure connectivity of these areas with rest of the highway network, the statement said.

Shah in a post on 'X' said following the mantra of 'security of the border is the security of the nation', the Modi government is continuously working to strengthen the infrastructure on the border.

"Today, the Union Cabinet approved the construction of 2,280 km long roads in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab at a cost of Rs 4,406 crore," he said in the post in Hindi. PTI ACB KVK KVK