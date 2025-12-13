Centre approves 513 new 4G mobile towers for Chhattisgarh under Digital Bharat Nidhi

Raipur, Dec 13 (PTI) The Union government has approved installation of 513 new 4G mobile towers in Chhattisgarh under the Digital Bharat Nidhi fund, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the decision, and said this is a significant outcome of combined efforts to restore peace, security and development in the Naxal-affected and remote regions of the state.

The decision is a strong link in the ongoing effective efforts towards Maoist elimination. The areas where stability has been established through the sustained action by security forces and administrative coordination, are now witnessing focused development and expansion of digital connectivity, he said in a statement.

The CM said the new 4G towers which will be installed through BSNL, will provide accessible and reliable mobile and internet services to people living in far-flung and inaccessible areas for the first time.

"This will strengthen access to education, healthcare, employment, administrative services and emergency communication," he said.

Sai said the expansion of digital connectivity will also prove to be a milestone for financial inclusion, as improved mobile networks will facilitate seamless access to banking services, direct benefit transfer (DBT), UPI, insurance, pension and other digital platforms for citizens.

The initiative aligns with the core objective of the 'Digital India' programme to ensure last-mile delivery of development, he said, adding that enhanced connectivity will create new digital opportunities for local youth and give a boost to the regional economy.

The Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is prioritising development along with security in Naxal-affected states, and the Chhattisgarh government is committed to working closely with the Centre to bring every citizen into the mainstream of development, he added.

Sai expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, describing the decision as a historic step towards making the state digitally empowered, secure and inclusive. PTI TKP NP