Centre approves commencement of MBBS programmes at 5 new medical colleges in UP

Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) The Union health ministry has approved the commencement of MBBS programmes at five new medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, official sources said on Wednesday.

Also, the number of seats at the medical colleges in Kanpur Dehat and Lalitpur has been increased from 50 to 100, they said.

This has resulted in the creation of 600 new MBBS seats, bringing the total number of new seats for the academic session 2024-25 in the state to 1,200, a statement issued here said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had engaged with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, leading to the principals of the medical colleges filing an appeal with the National Medical Commission (NMC), it said.

This resulted in the recognition of the seven medical colleges in the first appeal. Of the 11,200 MBBS seats, 5,150 are in government medical colleges and 6,050 seats in private medical colleges, the statement said.

DG Medical Education Kinjal Singh said, “The department recently submitted an appeal to the Union Health Ministry requesting approval for 100 MBBS seats at autonomous state medical colleges in Auraiya, Chandauli, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Kaushambi.

"Additionally, we sought permission to increase the MBBS seats from 50 to 100 at Kanpur Dehat and Lalitpur. The ministry has granted approval for 100 MBBS seats at all these medical colleges adding 600 MBBS seats," she added.