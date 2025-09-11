Centre approves construction of 4.5 km road in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Centre has fulfilled a long-pending demand of the residents of Madanpur Khadar area by approving a proposal for construction of a road connecting Aali Vihar to Mathura road, East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra said on Thursday.

Malhotra, who is also Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, said that the proposal of the Delhi government was recently approved by his ministry.

The 4.5-km road will be constructed on the land belonging to the irrigation department of Uttar Pradesh.

The construction will include a 400-m stretch from Aali Vihar to Lal Shiv Mandir, 1.70 km stretch from Lal Shiv Mandir to Road No 13A, 2.4 km stretch from Pocket D Sarita Vihar to Aali Village and Aali Vihar to Mathura Road, Malhotra said.

The irrigation department of the Uttar Pradesh government will execute the project with an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund, he added.