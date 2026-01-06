Centre approves pillar-based NH overpasses: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) BJP Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said the Centre has agreed to resolve long-pending issues related to national highway overpasses in the state.

In a social media post, Chandrasekhar said that after two rounds of discussions with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari approved a major change in the design of overpasses.

He said all pending overpasses would now be built on pillars instead of the existing reinforced earth (RE) wall model, even though this would increase the project cost.

"We promised. After two rounds of discussions with NHAI, today our Minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed that all pending overpasses will be built on pillars instead of the current RE wall model, despite the increase in project costs," Chandrasekhar said in a post on 'X'.

Chandrasekhar said the decision would greatly benefit people living near national highways, especially in places such as Ochira in Kollam district, where residents had raised concerns about the impact of the current design.

He added that he had personally assured locals that the Narendra Modi government would address their problems.

The BJP leader also said Gadkari had confirmed that the Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road project would receive approval by February or March this year.

Compensation would be paid to landowners whose land is being acquired for the project, he added.

Calling it a positive start to 2026, Chandrasekhar said the decisions reflected the Centre’s commitment to Kerala’s development. PTI TGB SSK