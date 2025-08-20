Centre approves renaming of UP's Jalalabad town to Parashurampuri: Union minister Prasada

Lucknow/Shahjahanpur, Aug 20 (PTI) The Home Ministry has approved the renaming of Jalalabad town in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district as Parashurampuri, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Wednesday.

In a post on ‘X’, the Minister of State expressed gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for supporting the proposal sent by the Uttar Pradesh government and called the decision a proud moment for those who revere the region’s cultural and religious heritage.

Prasada, who belongs to Shahjahanpur, also shared the communication issued by the ministry approving the change.

Senior officials said the approval has been conveyed to the state’s Chief Secretary, and a gazette notification is expected shortly to implement the new name formally.

BJP's Jalalabad MLA Hariprakash Verma told PTI that residents had long demanded the removal of what they viewed as a symbol of "ghulami" (slavery).

“People here have been seeking to name the town Parashurampuri in honour of Lord Parashuram. The central government has respected these sentiments, with Union Minister Jitin Prasada playing a key role,” Verma said.

He added that the government is committed to changing names linked to “slavery” with those reflecting social, cultural and religious significance.

Anil Gupta, BJP’s district general secretary, described the decision as “a historic achievement for the region,” saying the town will now be known as Parashurampuri in accordance with Sanatan traditions.

He credited state cabinet minister Suresh Khanna and Prasada for facilitating the move.

Brahmachari Satyadev, mahant of the Parashuram Janmabhoomi temple, welcomed the decision, saying, "The renaming reflects the faith and ideology of Sanatan Dharma. People here are overjoyed, and the atmosphere is festive. We thank both the Centre and the state government for this historic decision." Parashurampuri is regarded as the mythological birthplace of Lord Parashuram.