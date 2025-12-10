Centre approves road projects worth Rs 44,771 cr for Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) The Centre approved road projects worth Rs 44,771 crore in Odisha and gave its nod to a proposal for constructing a thoroughfare between Bhubaneswar and Paradip, a minister said.

The approvals were given for improvement of the existing national and state highways and the proposed new project, Odisha minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said.

The announcement came after he met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Harichandan, who is in charge of the works department, said a total of Rs 44,771 crore has been approved for five national highway projects, five state highways and for Central Road and Infrastructure Fund projects in Odisha for the 2025-26 financial year.

The approved projects included widening of the national highway between Bhubaneswar and Puri, and the 140-km-long Tangi-Puintola-Ichchapuram road.

The Centre also approved widening of the 400-km-long Rourkela-Barbil-Paradip road via Duburi and the 68-km-long Pallahada-Pitiri stretch under NH-149, the minister said.

He also said Rs 1,500 crore was approved under the CRIF scheme.

According to the minister, Rs 13,141 crore has been approved for the improvement and widening of five state highway projects.

"These include four-laning of a road between Barpali and Bolangir and Kesinga-Bhawanipatna-Junagarh road, Bolangir-Nayagarh stretch, Hinjilikatu bypass and four-laning of Berhampur-Kalusandhpur road and improvement of Parlakhemundi road from Mohana," he said.

Harichandan also mentioned that another greenfield project between Bhubaneswar and Paradip was also discussed.

As Paradip is expected to grow significantly, this road will help connect the port city with the state's capital, Bhubaneswar.

Gadkari has appreciated the proposal of a greenfield road between Bhubaneswar and Paradip and asked the state government to submit a revised detailed project report (DPR), an official statement said.