Centre approves Rs 11,000 crore for strengthening road networks in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sep 30 (PTI) The Union government on Monday approved Rs 11,000 crore to strengthen road connectivity in Chhattisgarh, a state government official said.

The nod was received from Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during a review meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in New Delhi, a state government release stated.

The approved fund will be spent to develop four major national highways which will transform the state's transport landscape and promote industrial growth, it said.

Gadkari also approved the preparation of DPRs for other projects.

The Union minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing national highway projects in Chhattisgarh and emphasised the need to remove hindrances that are delaying these works, the government said.

Gadkari directed the Forest department to expedite clearances and resolve pending issues, urging for the timely completion of all ongoing and proposed projects, the release said.

The four projects discussed in the meeting include Urga-Katghora bypass (NH-149B), Basna to Sarangarh (Manikpur) feeder route, Sarangarh to Raigarh feeder route, and Raipur-Lakhanadon economic corridor.

The total length of these projects is 236.1 km for which the union minister has approved Rs 9,208 crores. Eight projects of Rs 908 crore have also been approved under the Central Road Fund during the Gadkari-Sai meeting.

An additional amount of Rs 1,200 crore was cleared for the development of various roads, the state government stated.

Four-lane widening work of Keshkal Ghat in Kondagaon district and Dhamtari-Jagdalpur road was also approved, it said.

Gadkari directed the completion of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam road and Bilaspur-Urga-Pathalgaon road under the NHAI within the prescribed time limit, the release stated.

"The move will provide a new direction to the state's industrial and business activities," Sai said. PTI TKP NSK