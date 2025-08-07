Centre approves Rs 195 cr for Chhattisgarh under road connectivity scheme for Naxal-affected areas

Raipur, Aug 7 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned Rs 195 crore to Chhattisgarh under the 'Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas' (RCPLWEA), a government official said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for the approval.

"To strengthen connectivity in Naxal-affected areas, PM Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan have approved an amount of Rs 195 crore for Chhattisgarh. Heartfelt thanks to the PM and Union Rural Development Minister," he said in a post on X.

"This fund will be used for the construction of rural roads, bridges and connectivity structures in remote areas in Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, Kanker, Bastar, Rajnandgaon, Balrampur, Kondagaon and Jashpur districts under RCPLWEA Scheme," he added.

The state government, with the support of the Centre, will ensure swift and transparent utilisation of the fund so that the light of development can reach every home in Bastar and other regions, Sai said.

"Out of the total Rs 195 crore, Rs 190.6125 crore has been allocated as programme funds and Rs 4.3875 crore as administrative funds. The funds will be released through the Reserve Bank of India. The funds are intended for the construction, upgradation, and maintenance of rural roads in remote, tribal, and LWE-affected regions of Chhattisgarh.," a government statement said.

Projects include new all-weather rural roads, strengthening of existing roads, and construction of bridges and cross-drainage structures, especially in flood-prone or inaccessible areas during the rainy season, it said.

"These roads aim to connect villages with block and district headquarters, markets, schools, and health centers, thereby improving governance, service delivery, and socio-economic mobility. Key districts set to benefit include Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, Kanker, Bastar, Rajnandgaon, Balrampur, Kondagaon, and Jashpur," the release said.

The administrative fund of Rs 4.3875 crore will be used for monitoring and evaluation (M&E), technical support, capacity building, and data management through the MIS platform, it said. PTI TKP BNM