Centre approves Rs 200 crore for Unity Mall project in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jan 1 (PTI) The central government has approved Rs 200 crore to the Chhattisgarh government for the Unity Mall project in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The Unity Mall is being established to promote 'One district, one product (ODOP)' model in the state and to promote the sale of local products, he said.

The central government has approved Rs 200 crore for the establishment of Unity Mall in the state, out of which Rs 100 crore have been provided to the state in advance under capex (capital expenditure), the official said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "The establishment of Unity Mall will encourage local handicraftsmen, weavers and self-help groups, and create new employment opportunities. Display and sale of products in the mall will encourage handicraftsmen and benefit small entrepreneurs, craftsmen and weavers of the state. It will act as a 'one stop market place' for the promotion and sale of local products." Unity Mall is a revolutionary step for the development of the poor, youth, farmers and women power of the state. It will take the state's economy to new heights as well as promote employment generation at the local level. It will also encourage 'Make in India' and national unity, he said.

"The Chhattisgarh government considers topics like national integration and 'Make in India' along with the development of the people of the state as its priority. Important local products of all other states will also be displayed and sold at the Unity Mall. This will strengthen national unity and increase economic and cultural exchange between different states," he said.

The central government is fully supporting this reform of the Chhattisgarh government in the direction of encouraging handicraftsmen, weavers, self-help groups and local people and creating a healthy ecosystem to create new employment at the local level. PTI COR NP