Centre approves Rs 2,134.5 crore Anakkampoyil-Meppadi Tunnel Road project

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 24 (PTI) The Centre has granted final approval for the Rs 2,134.5-crore Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel road project in Kerala, regarded as one of the state’s flagship infrastructure ventures.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has permitted the diversion of 17.263 hectares of forest land under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry has imposed 24 stringent conditions for the project. These include demarcating the forest land boundaries at the project’s cost, undertaking compensatory afforestation on an equal extent of non-forest land, and planting at least 1,000 saplings per hectare within two years.

Other conditions mandate minimising tree felling, strictly implementing wildlife protection measures, prohibiting labour camps inside forest areas, and barring the construction of new roads within forest land for transporting construction materials.

The forest land cannot be used for any purpose other than those specified in the project proposal, the ministry’s order said.

The ministry further directed that all stipulations in the environmental clearance be strictly followed and that the Divisional Forest Officer monitor project activities.

The 8.73-km tunnel road, connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the state, and construction is progressing rapidly.

The Kerala Public Works Department is overseeing the project, which is being funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has been designated as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for project execution.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 2,134.5 crore, is expected to be completed within four years. Contracts have been awarded to Dilip Buildcon, headquartered in Bhopal, and Royal Infrastructure, based in Kolkata, the statement added.