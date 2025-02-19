Centre approves Rs 288.93 crore more for flood relief measures in Tripura

Agartala Feb 19(PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the Centre has approved an additional assistance of Rs 288.93 crore for flood relief measures in Tripura under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Earlier, the central government had provided Rs 62 crore in two phases to the state for the same purpose.

The approval came in response to the floods that hit the northeastern state in August last year. At least 18 people died in the deluge, while it caused damage to property valued at Rs 15,000 crore.

"The additional central assistance will be a boon to the disaster-affected people in the state. The Rs 288.93 crore allocated to Tripura will undoubtedly help the state to achieve the developmental goals left out due to the Tripura floods in 2024," the chief minister said in a post on Facebook.

The approval came after the chief minister met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on February 15 to discuss the extent of the damages caused by the floods and the necessary relief measures required for the affected people.

"I wholeheartedly thank PM Narendra Modi ji and Hon'ble HM Amit Shah ji for always being with Tripura," the chief minister added. PTI PS SBN SBN