Centre approves Rs 307 cr for Keshkal bypass road in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jun 15 (PTI) The Union government has approved a four-lane bypass road to be built at the cost of Rs 307.96 crore in Keshkal of Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district to strengthen road connectivity, a state government official said on Sunday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed about the project through his post on 'X' on Sunday.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Gadkari on behalf of the people of the state, especially the people of the Bastar region, for approving the construction of the Keshkal bypass.

The bypass will remove traffic bottlenecks in the Keshkal Ghat section and ensure smooth, safe and uninterrupted travel, the release quoted Sai as saying.

He said the Bastar region has been developing rapidly under the double-engine government, and the approval is a result of the coordinated development policy and is another concrete step towards connecting tribal areas like Bastar with the mainstream.

Gadkari, in his post on X, said that to make the Keshkal Ghat section on National Highway-43 (new NH-30) in Kondagaon district smooth and safe, an 11.380-km four-lane bypass construction upgrade has been approved at a cost of Rs 307.96 crore.

This bypass will be in accordance with the paved shoulder standard, and its construction will give a new dimension to connectivity in the Bastar region.

The bypass will provide an alternative route, and drivers will experience fast, smooth and uninterrupted travel. It will reduce traffic pressure in urban areas, providing relief to local citizens from the problem of traffic jams and accidents, and reduce pollution, the Union minister said. PTI TKP ARU