Centre approves Rs 375.71 cr for road, bridge projects in Chhattisgarh under PM JANMAN scheme

Raipur, Aug 7 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned Rs 375.71 crore to Chhattisgarh under phase-II of the Prime Minister's JANMAN scheme for the construction of roads and bridges in tribal and remote areas, a state government official said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the approval.

"New path, new opportunities for tribal areas! Government of India has sanctioned Rs 375.71 crore for the construction of 569.56 km roads and 108 bridges in 26 districts of Chhattisgarh," Sai said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This development work will not only become a big medium to connect the remote tribal areas and PVTG communities of the state with the mainstream but will also pave the way for progress in every village. Heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the new gift of development in Chhattisgarh," he said.

Chouhan conveyed the approval in an official communication to Sai, a government statement said.

Lauding the state government's efforts to reach marginalized tribal communities, specially the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), Chouhan noted that the projects aim to bridge connectivity gaps in difficult terrains and underserved habitations, it said.

"The PM Janman Yojana has been designed to ensure remote tribal regions are brought into the mainstream through enhanced access to roads, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. The road and bridge projects are expected to significantly improve mobility, reduce isolation, and facilitate last-mile delivery of welfare services," it said.