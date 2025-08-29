Centre approves Rs 385 cr for infra expansion at Tamil Nadu Central University

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Ministry of Education (MoE) has approved an outlay of Rs 385.27 crore through the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) for a comprehensive infrastructure expansion at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Thiruvarur, officials said on Friday.

The newly approved funding will enable CUTN to construct new academic and residential facilities, including a state-of-the-art academic block, additional hostels for students and research scholars, and faculty and staff residences.

"A dedicated Science Instrumentation Centre, equipped with cutting-edge instruments for advanced research, will also be established. The HEFA-financed project will be largely serviced through Ministry of Education grants.

"This significant investment will enrich the university's learning ecosystem, vastly improve residential facilities for students and research scholars, and provide modern laboratories and equipment, ensuring CUTN is fully equipped to meet the evolving needs of its academic community and support its role in national higher education development," the MoE said in a statement.

The allocation includes Rs 96.40 crore for the construction of a new academic building, Rs 46.63 crore for a 300-bedded girls hostel and Rs 46.91 crore for a 300-bedded boys hostel, and Rs 19.95 crore for the Scientific Instrumentation Centre, among others. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS