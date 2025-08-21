Centre approves Rs 3,900 crore for education projects in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Rajasthan is set to receive nearly Rs 3,900 crore from the Centre for strengthening school education infrastructure, with a focus on ICT, smart classrooms and science laboratories, officials said on Thursday.

The development follows Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's recent meeting in New Delhi with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, where he sought enhanced central assistance for the state's education sector.

According to an official statement, the Centre has agreed to release an additional Rs 697.88 crore for setting up 3,834 smart classes, 2,657 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs and 2,256 science laboratories in government schools across the state.

The facilities will include biology, physics and chemistry labs aimed at promoting scientific learning and innovation among students.

In addition, the state will receive Rs 3,200 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, of which the first instalment will be released soon, the statement said.

Officials said the funds are expected to significantly boost digital and science education in government schools, strengthen IT infrastructure, and provide students with greater access to quality learning resources.

"The Centre's approval will help ensure quality education in every corner of the state," the statement said, adding that students would benefit from exposure to modern teaching tools and practical science learning.

The combined funding takes the Centre's support to Rajasthan's education sector to nearly Rs 3,900 crore.