Centre approves Rs 40 cr facelift of science city in Agartala: Pratima Bhoumik

Agartala, Dec 7 (PTI) The Centre has approved a proposal for a Rs 40 crore facelift of a science city located on the outskirts of Tripura's capital Agartala, Union minister Pratima Bhoumik said on Thursday.

Bhoumik, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Social Empowerment, said that in the proposed facelift of the science city, thematic galleries will be set up at Rs 36 crore and a planetarium for Rs 4 crore.

Bhoumik, who represents the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, shared on social media the letter of approval from Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy.

The letter read, "Development of thematic galleries and planetarium has been approved to be set up in the state of Tripura and in your constituency -- Agartala at a total cost of Rs 36 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively.

Bhoumik said the new additions will "pave the way for a new era in tradition, culture and science practice".

The science city located in Badharghat area on the outskirts of Agartala is spread over 12.83 acres of land, Science and Technology Department Director Animesh Das said.

He said the thematic galleries will be developed by the National Council for Science Museum at Kolkata. PTI PS ACD