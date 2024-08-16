Centre approves Swargate to Katraj underground metro line extension in Pune

Pune, Aug 16 (PTI) The Union government on Friday approved the Swargate to Katraj underground extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate metro line in Pune.

The Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the corridor, a PIB release said.

This new extension, known as the Line-l B extension, will span 5.46 km and will include three underground stations, connecting key areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and Katraj suburbs, it said.

"The project, aimed at providing seamless connectivity in Pune, is set to be completed by February, 2029. The estimated cost of the project is Rs.2954.53 crore, with funding to be equally shared by the Union and state governments along with contributions from bilateral agencies," it said.

This extension will integrate with Swargate Multimodal Hub, which includes the metro station, the MSRTC bus stand and the PMPML bus stand, and provide seamless connectivity for commuters within and outside Pune city, the statement said.

This extension will enhance connectivity between various parts of the city through the District Court interchange station and will significantly alleviate road traffic congestion.

"The new corridor will link various bus stops, railway stations, recreational centres like the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Taljai hillock (tekdi), malls, etc., various residential areas, educational institutions, colleges, and major business hubs. The projected daily ridership on the Swargate-Katraj Line for 2027, 2037, 2047 and 2057 is estimated to be 95,000, 1.58 lakh, 1.87 lakh and 1.97 lakh passengers, respectively," it added.

The line will be executed by Maha-Metro. PTI SPK BNM