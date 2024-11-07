Centre asks Assam to prepare feasibility report on wetlands for flood control

Guwahati, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has asked the Assam government to prepare a detailed feasibility report on 271 wetlands for flood water diversion within December, a senior official said on Thursday.

The project to rejuvenate the wetlands and connect them for flood water storage may cost the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 500 crore, although the final estimate on how many wetlands to be covered will be known after a survey is done, the official stated.

In his two-day visit to Assam, Mohan held a series of review meetings on varied topics such as law and order, border management among Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, flood control measures and the status of various tribal councils.

"During the second day of his visit yesterday, the Union home secretary reviewed the implementation of the decisions with respect to the depleted wetlands for diversion of flood water in Assam," Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota told PTI here.

The North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) had identified the wetlands and Mohan was apprised of the various steps taken in this regard, he added.

"The Water Resources Department (WRD) highlighted the importance of rejuvenating the depleted wetlands and facilitating the diversion of floodwaters for storage. In the meeting, the action taken by the department with respect to the study done by NESAC was discussed," Kota said.

The WRD identified nine wetlands in seven districts in the first phase, having potential for flood water diversion. The state prepared a plan for these nine projects worth Rs 380.60 crore but sought additional funding from the Centre in this regard, he added.

The chief secretary said, "The Union home secretary directed the WRD to carry out a detailed survey to assess the feasibility of all the 271 wetlands identified by NESAC. He asked us to prepare a concept paper on the feasibility of the wetlands by December 2024." "The total project cost may go up to a maximum of Rs 500 crore. It has to be seen how many wetlands could be covered within this figure," he said.

Kota said that Mohan was apprised of the fact that through this ambitious project of connecting wetlands, the water level of Brahmaputra will not be managed but its tributaries will be taken into account.

"The Brahmaputra per se will not be controlled through this project, it is not possible. We will try to control the water levels of the tributaries which flow through various villages and towns across the state. The feasibility study will check if some important tributaries can be connected with some large wetlands for this purpose," he added.

The Union home secretary told the state government officials that he would explore the possibility of engaging the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in this project, and ask them whether the entire work could be carried out under the supervision of the central agency.

Kota also said that the fishery department during the meeting informed Mohan about the Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) project to be implemented under the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"Various components planned under the project, including the component for flood water storage, were discussed," he added.

The Union home secretary on Wednesday held a series of meetings with senior officials of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh to review the progress of border row settlement talks.

After a detailed discussion, it was decided that Assam and Meghalaya will extend their cooperation so that the entire survey works of six remaining areas of difference along the inter-state border at Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra will be completed within the next six months.

Likewise, surveys on 38 agreed villages on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border are to be completed in the next six months.

It was also emphasized that the regional committees of the two states should be activated urgently to complete the boundary finalisation of 49 villages within the six months.

Assam and Meghalaya have a longstanding dispute in 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long inter-state border. The two states had signed an agreement in March 2022 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi towards ending the disputes in six areas.

Out of 36.79 sq km of disputed areas taken up for settlement in the first phase at six places, Assam got 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya received 18.33 sq km.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972, and since then challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, which is recognised by Assam as its border. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1 km border in Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts.

There are 1,200 points of disputes along the inter-state border between the two states.

Arunachal Pradesh was a centrally-administered region initially after Independence and became a union territory later, before attaining full statehood in 1987.

After Arunachal Pradesh achieved statehood, a tripartite committee was appointed which recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam contested this and the matter is in the Supreme Court.

An MoU was signed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in April 2023 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to resolve the border row regarding 123 villages claimed by the Himalayan state. PTI TR SBN TR SBN