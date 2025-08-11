Centre asks governors to invite 'Swacchagrahi', eco-warriors, kin of martyrs to Independence Day 'At Home' function

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) 'Swacchagrahi', 'eco-warriors', people who were lauded in Prime Minister's 'Mann ki Baat' and those who made exemplary contributions to society, including during the Covid pandemic, are expected to be invited at the 'At Home' function to be hosted by the Governors and Lieutenant Governors on Independence Day.

In a communication to the state governments and Union Territory administrations, the Union Home Ministry said 'Divyangjans', next of kin (NoK) of martyrs, participants or winners of prominent sports events, exceptional educators and frontline health workers should be invited at the 'At Home' function, a ceremonial reception hosted by the Governors and LGs in the evening of Independence day at Raj Bhavan.

The President also hosts such an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the prime minister, union ministers, diplomats, senior military officers and distinguished guests are invited.

'''At Home' function at Governor/LG House may be commenced in the evening (after 1800 hours). This function represents a diverse set of invitees, apart from usual protocol-based invitees. On this occasion, the following indicative categories of guests could be invited," the home ministry communication to the state and UTs said.

The categories are: 'Divyangjans' (differently abled), achievers in different fields, people who made exemplary contribution to society, including during the time of Covid, 'eco-warriors' or people who performed exemplary for environmental conservation, 'Swacchagrahi' (sanitation volunteers), references from the State/UT in PM's 'Mann ki Baat', Padma awardees, NoKs of martyrs and participants/winners of Olympics and other important sports events of national or international standards.

The other categories mentioned were exceptional educators, frontline health workers, children bravery awardees, women 'Sarpanches' (village heads), student toppers, best researchers or innovators.

The home ministry said at least 25-50 such personalities should be invited and their names should be announced in advance to enable the invitees to prepare for the occasion.

"The majority of the gathering could be under the category of special invitees under different categories. A system whereby the invitee list is generated afresh every year should be instituted, so that the opportunity is given to a broad set of people. It could be considered that a person gets an invite just once," it said.

The home ministry said special attention may be paid to the band at the Governor/LG House and it should play patriotic songs and not simply songs from movies.

A system of competition among school bands should be instituted whereby the winners get to perform at the Governor House during the 'At Home' reception.

The invitation card for Governor/LG 'At Home' should be created in a way that these are treasured for life as souvenir by the invitees, marking it as a special occasion once in life and if some good innovation has been done by the state the same can be exhibited during the 'At Home' function, the communication said.