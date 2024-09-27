Centre asks NGOs to raise awareness on senior citizens' rights during IDOP celebrations

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The government has asked NGOs to raise awareness about senior citizens' rights through banners and displays as part of its International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) celebrations on October 1.

This initiative, part of the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), is aimed at honouring senior citizens and promoting their social engagement, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said.

Each NGO under the Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSRC) of the AVYAY scheme has been provided with the funds to organise activities that celebrate and involve the elderly, it added.

In a letter to NGOs working under the umbrella of Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana, the ministry said organisations are required to upload pictures of the events conducted on the occasion within ten days.

The NGOs are also required to submit a detailed report summarising the activities, including a financial statement and participant feedback, according to the letter.

The ministry said it will reimburse the allocated funds of Rs 10,000 per NGO in the next tranche after submission of these reports.

Among the suggested activities are cultural events, health camps, and the formation of community clubs such as laughter or gardening groups.

The NGOs are also encouraged to invite senior citizens from nearby neighbourhoods to participate in the festivities, reinforcing the importance of community involvement, the letter said.

The ministry stressed the importance of proper documentation of the events to ensure transparency in the use of funds.

It said NGOs are expected to maintain records of all activities conducted and the outcomes, which will be assessed during the reimbursement process.

The International Day of Older People is observed on October 1 each year. PTI UZM RPA