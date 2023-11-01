Centre asks states if they have identified prisoners who could not get bail due to lack of funds

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Centre has asked all states whether they have identified poor prisoners who are not being released from jails as they are unable to pay the fine imposed on them or are not able to secure bail due to financial constraints.

In a communication to all states and union territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has formulated a scheme to provide financial support to such prison inmates.

In May 2023, the states and UTs were informed that expenditure in this regard would be borne by the central government and therefore they may take full advantage of this scheme in providing relief to poor prisoners.

It was expected that the state and UT authorities would have initiated necessary action for constituting empowered committees as envisioned in the guidelines and SOP and would have identified eligible prisoners to whom the benefit of this scheme can be extended.

"Since this is a significant scheme of the Government of India which can have far-reaching effects on the life of poor prisoners who are not able to secure their release from prisons on bail or due to non-payment of fine, you are requested to kindly review the matter personally and confirm to MHA if Empowered Committees as envisioned in the guidelines and SOP have been constituted in all districts of the states and UTs and whether beneficiaries of this scheme have been identified by the states and UTs," the communication addressed to the state and UT prison authorities read.

The home ministry said the central government has made the requisite provision of funds which are ready to be drawn by the states and UTs after following the procedure laid down in the guidelines and SOP.

"The state and UT authorities may therefore issue necessary directions to its concerned officers for activating the scheme on urgent basis and provide a confirmation to MHA in this regard," it said. PTI ACB SMN