Centre assures enhanced support to Arunachal for renewable energy: Pralhad Joshi

Itanagar, Nov 1 (PTI) The Centre has assured enhanced support to Arunachal Pradesh to overcome terrain-driven challenges in adopting renewable energy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The New and Renewable Energy Minister during a workshop in Guwahati on Friday highlighted Arunachal's critical role in India’s clean energy transition, an official statement said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the Regional Workshop on Renewable Energy for the Northeast, Joshi said a new small hydro policy with increased subsidies for the Northeast would be launched soon to promote local power generation and rural livelihoods, particularly in states like Arunachal that possess vast small hydro potential but face logistical hurdles.

Arunachal Pradesh, along with Sikkim, also sought additional support under central renewable schemes, particularly PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, to make implementation more practical in mountainous and remote locations.

Recognising the state’s progress in decentralised solar energy, the MNRE awarded Arunachal Pradesh as the second-best performing Northeastern state under the PM-KUSUM programme, while Tripura secured the top position. Assam was felicitated for its performance in rooftop solar installations.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the recognition.

"Arunachal has been recognised as the top performing north eastern state under the PM KUSUM initiative by the ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Congratulations to APEDA and all stakeholders for their dedicated efforts in promoting renewable energy and sustainable growth. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we remain steadfast in our resolve to build a greener, cleaner, and self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu said in a post on X.

Joshi urged the northeastern governments to expedite renewable deployment, noting that schemes like PM Surya Ghar are already paying dividends nationally, with 48 per cent of rooftop solar consumers recording zero electricity bills.