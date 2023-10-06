Centre assures full support to NIA, state agencies to stamp out terrorism

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Centre on Friday assured full support in terms of legislative requirements and resource deployment to federal and state agencies to weed out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Advertisment

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gave the assurance while chairing the concluding session of a two-day anti-terrorism conference, organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here.

The conference resolved to intensify the "united and coordinated" efforts by all central and state intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies to counter the threat of terrorism in the country, with a focus on dismantling the entire ecosystem of terror and choking of terror funding.

Bhalla assured full support from the Home Ministry to the central and state agencies in terms of legislative requirements, financial management, or resource deployment to fight against terrorism.

Advertisment

He also underlined the need for teamwork and collaborative and concerted efforts by central and state agencies to try and prevent the establishment of terror ecosystems.

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the third anti-terror conference on Thursday and his key directions included design of a common training module, multi-dimensional use of various national databases to investigate, prosecute and prevent crimes, innovative measures to counter terrorism, sharing of good practices, and international cooperation.

Shah also highlighted that all anti-terrorism agencies must adopt such a "ruthless approach" so that a new terrorist organisation cannot be formed.

Advertisment

"Delegates at the conference deliberated on the home minister's directions, which mirrored the 'zero tolerance' policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the backdrop of the minister's call for action, they deliberated upon different issues relating to dismantling of the terror ecosystem in the country and the need to choke all sources of terror financing,” a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said the conference noted the commendable role played by dedicated anti-terrorism squads and counter-insurgency units established by different states and counter-terrorism units of various organisations at the Centre in the fight against terrorist outfits and elements operating in various parts of the country.

The five thematic sessions organised at the conference were focused on synergizing the police and law enforcement response in the fight against terrorism, the spokesperson said, adding panel discussions were held on good practices in terror investigations, dismantling of the terror ecosystem, digital forensics and terror funding.

Advertisment

The official said officers from around 15 states and Union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala, made presentations at the conference.

In the session on "Terror Funding - Trends & Counter Measures", participants from states and central agencies, including Financial Intelligence Unit-India and Enforcement Directorate, discussed the recent trends in terror financing that have emerged in the investigation of cases.

The officers stressed upon the effective use of FIN-TECH solutions for analysis of funding patterns, the spokesperson said.

In the session on "Digital Forensics and Data Analytics", delegates shared their experiences and showed the way forward on this important aspect of terror investigations, besides use of modules, such as iMOT, NATGRID and the National Terrorism Database.

The session on "Dismantling of Terror Ecosystem” saw detailed discussions by police officers on leveraging of technology and working on foreign nodes to unearth the complex linkages between terrorism and trans-national organised crime, the spokesperson said. PTI SKL SMN