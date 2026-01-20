Centre assures Meghalaya minister of considering requests for tourism development scheme

Shillong, Jan 20 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday assured Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai that the Centre would look into requests for initiating cultural preservation and tourism development schemes for the state, an official said here.

Shullai met Shekhawat at his Delhi residence along with the state BJP president and other senior party leaders.

He urged the Centre to support initiatives aimed at safeguarding the indigenous traditions of Meghalaya, the official said.

"Shekhawat gave a patient hearing to all proposals and assured that the matter would be examined by the concerned ministries and departments," Shullai told PTI.

During the meeting, Shullai stressed the need to protect traditional institutions such as Seng Khasi and Seng Raid among the Khasi community and Songsarek practices of the Garo community, and sought the introduction of specific cultural schemes to preserve folk traditions, rituals and heritage, he said.

Shullai, a BJP MLA, also proposed setting up a heritage traditional market at the Mawlai CRPF camp area to showcase the cultural richness of the North East and to create a dedicated platform for local artisans, performers and traditional food vendors.

He requested Shekhawat, the union minister of culture and tourism, to visit the proposed site to assess the feasibility of the project, stating that such an initiative would significantly boost cultural tourism in the state.

The Meghalaya minister also sought tourism development schemes for the South Shillong constituency, to be implemented alongside the proposed ropeway project, saying integrated tourism infrastructure would help generate direct and indirect employment for locals. PTI JOP BDC