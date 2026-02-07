Centre awarded Rs 46 crore incentive under PMGSY for outstanding performance: Himachal minister

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said the Union Ministry of Rural Development has released an incentive of Rs 46 crore in favour of Himachal Pradesh for its outstanding performance under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Singh, in a press statement issued here, stated this incentive is a formal acknowledgement of the state's efforts to strengthen rural road connectivity and a recognition of the sustained work carried out by the Public Works Department.

Expressing his gratitude to the Centre, especially the Ministry of Rural Development, Singh said that flagship programmes like the PMGSY have played a pivotal role in transforming rural connectivity across the country, especially in hill and remote states.

The incentive fund of Rs 46 crore will provide additional momentum to work relating to strengthening of pavements, cross-drainage structures, improvement of black spots and necessary upgradation of rural roads, particularly in remote, tribal, border and hard areas of the state, said the minister.