Centre backs CM Naidu's proposal on interlinking of Godavari-Pennar rivers: TDP

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party on Friday said the Centre has agreed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's proposals on interlinking the Godavari and Pennar rivers, and reviving Singapore's participation in the construction of the state capital Amaravati.

Advertisment

Briefing media on Naidu's meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here, TDP MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu said the central government has given the green signal for the river interlinking project, which is crucial for the development of the backward Rayalaseema region.

The Union finance minister has agreed to extend all cooperation for completing the Polavaram project as well, the MP said.

In the meeting, Naidu also appealed to Jaishankar to revive Singapore's partnership in building Amaravati, which the external affairs minister agreed to, he said.

Advertisment

"Assured continued support of MEA in meeting the new development targets and aspirations of Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said on X after the meeting.

The chief minister discussed the impact of the new US administration on the economy and Indian students in the US. He also informed the Union ministers that Andhra has adopted 'Speed of Doing Business' over 'Ease of Doing Business'.

Naidu sought a one per cent GST relaxation for Vijayawada, which was recently hit by heavy rains, and the finance minister gave her consent, the TDP MP said.

Advertisment

Overall, the Centre's response to Naidu's appeals was "very positive", he added.

The TDP is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA. PTI LUX KVK KVK