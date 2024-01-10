Centre begins capacity building programme for 38 officers of J&K administrative service

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The National Centre for Good Governance, an apex-level autonomous central government institution, commenced a capacity-building programme for 38 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service working under various capacities, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The inaugural session was chaired by V Srinivas, Director General of NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Reform and Public Grievance (DARPG).

In his address, Srinivas said the capacity-building programmes are being undertaken at NCGG, Mussoorie under the Memorandum of Understanding between NCGG and the Jammu and Kashmir government.

To date, 318 officers have attended the programmes at NCGG, he added.

The digital transformation journey witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir had made significant progress with 1,080 e-services being made available, Srinivas said.

"Our training initiative aligns with the evolving governance landscape, focusing on technological advancements that empower citizens, ensure accountability, and bring transparency to daily operations," he said.

Srinivas further discussed the NCGG's efforts in training officers nationally and internationally, emphasising the role of technology in governance and the importance of staying updated for effective governance.

The NCGG, established in 2014 by the central government, has the mandate to train civil servants from India and other countries.

The statement said that over the years, the centre has successfully trained officers from Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, and Myanmar. PTI AKV RHL