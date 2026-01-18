Centre blocked funds for Bengal, people will respond in assembly elections: TMC's Abhishek

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of blocking central funds meant for West Bengal, and asserted that contrary to the BJP's call for "change" in the 2026 Assembly polls, the people of the state would lead the process of dislodging the saffron party from power at the Centre after the state elections.

Addressing a rally at Chopra in Nadia district after a roadshow, the TMC national general secretary said people of the state would not "surrender to outsiders and zamindars in Delhi", and the BJP's seats will be reduced to below 50 in the upcoming assembly election, while the saffron party had won 77 seats in 2021.

Charging the BJP-led central government with withholding funds, Banerjee alleged that the BJP wanted the people of Bengal to "bow and surrender".

Under the fourth phase of the RastaShree-PathaShree scheme of the state, Rs 8,000 crore will be spent across Bengal to construct 20,000 km of roads, he said, adding: "You (PM) have not given even ten paise, but Bengal's development has not stopped." "You blocked funds meant for the people of Bengal to harass them. But the TMC and people of Bengal will not change," he said, adding that Modi had altered his political messaging in the state over the years.

"Earlier, the PM used to start his rallies with 'Jai Shri Ram', now, he says 'Joy Maa Kali'," said Banerjee, considered number two in the TMC hierarchy.

The Diamond Harbour MP alleged that the BJP had "inflicted miseries" on the people of Bengal over the last five years and claimed that the party would be reduced to "below 50 seats" in the 2026 Assembly polls.

"'Poriborton habe' (there will be change). After 2026, Modi will come to Bengal to chant 'Joy Bangla'," he said, referring to the TMC's slogan.

From his Singur rally, the PM raised a slogan: "Paltano darkar, chai BJP sarkar" (There is a need for change, we want a BJP government) Banerjee said, "In the coming days, the people of Bengal will throw you out of power in Delhi after electing the TMC for the fourth time in the state." "Our funds under Awas Yojana have been stopped. In the Krishnanagar organisational district and across Bengal, within the next 15 days, Mamata Banerjee's government will provide funds to build homes for 20 lakh people. The money will be transferred directly to bank accounts," the TMC leader said.

Alleging that the BJP wants to stop the TMC government's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' financial assistance scheme for women, he claimed that leaders of the saffron camp are even urging husbands to lock up wives who receive funds under that programme.

"Remember, as long as Mamata Banerjee's government is in power, no one can stop Lakshmir Bhandar. It is they who should be locked up instead," he said.

Accusing the Centre of misusing central agencies against opposition parties ahead of elections, Banerjee said, "They tried to steal TMC data before elections, but we have people's support." He was alluding to the recent ED raids at the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata.

"They (BJP) have everything from ED, CBI and a section of the media. They put the central agencies behind me before the 2021 elections, but failed. Now they are resorting to falsehood," he alleged.

Referring to the ongoing SIR exercise, Banerjee claimed that despite allegations of the presence of large numbers of illegal immigrants, the exercise identified 54 lakh "unmapped voters".

"You have stopped Bengal's funds for 100-days' work, Jal Jeevan Mission, housing schemes, and now you even want to take away people's voting rights. You want people to bow their heads and sell their backbone," he said.

"Now, unhappy with the findings, they are planning to delete over one crore names from the electoral rolls. We will not allow this to happen," he said.

Slamming the BJP for allegedly disrespecting eminent Bengalis, Banerjee referred to reports of Nobel laureate and Bharat Ratna awardee Amartya Sen being summoned for a hearing in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"One of our MPs, Bapi Haldar from the SC community, has been sent an SIR notice. Just think, (MP and actor) Dev has been sent an SIR notice. Are we infiltrators? If we are illegal, then Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are also illegal. If those who elected you by casting their votes are illegal, then how can you become legal?" he commented.

Had saint Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu been alive now or Rabindranath Tagore been around, maybe they would have met the same fate, Banerjee said, alleging that BJP leaders have insulted social reformer-polymath Iswarchandra Vidyasagar by vandalising his statue, addressed Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay, writer of Vande Mataram, as 'Bankim da", and Swami Vivekananda as a leftist.

Such an anti-Bengal force has no right to seek votes in the polls," he said.

In the same vein, Banerjee said, "Ten days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah referred Rabindranath Tagore as Rabindranath Sanyal "They do not even know the birthplace of Rabindranath Tagore. Poet Panchanan Barma has been called Panchanan Barman," he said.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of making offensive comments about Maa Durga despite describing themselves as "champions of Hindutva," he said, adding the BJP used Income Tax department to harass Durga Puja organisers in the past. PTI SUS MNB NN