Centre can only decide on diverting forest land for strong battalion infrastructure: NGT

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that only the Centre can decide whether constructing a "strong" battalion infrastructure in a reserve forest area would impact the issue of conservation of forests.

The green panel was hearing a plea alleging that Assam’s forest department had illegally diverted 28 hectares of reserve forest for the establishment of the 2nd Assam Commando Battalion in the Assam-Nagaland interstate border area of Geleky Reserve Forest in Sibsagar district.

It also alleged that unauthorised permission was granted by the then Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) M K Yadava, who "misused his power and position to divert a large part of the forest area" without taking consent from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

In an order passed on August 9, the eastern bench of the NGT comprising judicial member Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and expert member Arun Kumar Verma noted that an affidavit was filed by the present PCCF, stating the construction of the forest battalion was an "activity for forest conservation and management" and while undertaking it, no trees were felled.

"It is also stated that this destruction of forest tagged with security issues cannot be handled by the forest department alone and cannot be effectively tackled by remote policing; a large battalion camp is required for sheer deterrence and to stop further advancement of migrants and encroachers from across the border," the bench noted.

It noted that the affidavit refuted the petitioner’s allegation of an ulterior motive to divert the forest land as baseless.

According to the affidavit, the petitioner, an environmental activist, was trying to give the impression that the land was being used for commercial purposes, but the project was an "infrastructure meant for protecting the forest", the bench noted.

It also noted that the document said that the battalion infrastructure, meant to house 800 personnel with arms and sophisticated weapons, required "very strong construction" to prevent them from being "easily overpowered by armed miscreants from across the border including members of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) who already had been seen to be aiding these encroachments and protecting the encroachers and various other non-forestry activity in Geleky Reserve Forest." It is further stated that if 800 people were to be scattered in small structures of forest checkposts with sophisticated weapons, they would not be able to withstand the armed aggression from the other side and such a situation could only lead to a massacre of our forces, the tribunal noted.

It, however, underlined that the Consolidated Guidelines and Clarifications, 2019, of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change categorically mentioned getting prior permission for large structures on forest land.

The tribunal said, "In view of the guidelines, we are of the view that it is not for the PCCF Assam to take a decision as to whether the strong constructions for 800 personnel with arms, ammunition and sophisticated weapons would impact forest conservation or not since the decision in such a case has to be taken by the Central Government in view of the mandatory statutory requirement of Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act." Section 2 of the act is about the restriction on the de-reservation of forests or use of forest land for non-forest purposes.

"There is nothing on record to show that there is any permission or sanction granted by the Central Government for the diversion of forest land in question for the constructions referred to in the affidavit of the PCCF, Assam," it added.

The tribunal, meanwhile, granted a further four weeks to a MoEF&CC panel to submit its report after visiting the site.

"The affidavit of MoEF&CC shall also indicate what action has been taken against the then PCCF Shri M. K. Yadava who permitted diversion of forest land in violation of Section 2 of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 for making solid constructions to house 800 personnel with arms, ammunitions and sophisticated weapons with parade area, exercise areas, shooting area, adequate housing etc.," it said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on October 4. PTI MNR AS AS