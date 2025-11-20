Centre cancels immigration system for Indian flag vessels moving between country's ports

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) In a relief to Indian sailors operating along the nation's coastlines, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday abolished two-decades-old immigration procedures that were considered a major source of delay.

The two main rules scrapped for the crew of Indian-flag vessels, such as ships, dredgers, barges, and research vessels that only operate within Indian port limits, are the coastal sign-on and sign-off system and the shore leave pass (SLP) procedure.

Earlier, sailors had to face a cumbersome paperwork process similar to international immigration clearance, even though they moved between Indian ports. Moreover, a sailor required an SLP, a recurring immigration pass, to step off the ship and go ashore (shore leave).

With this decision to scrap the two procedures, the government has addressed a long-standing demand of seafarers.

Reacting to the development, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the Narendra Modi Government stands strong with India's seafarers.

"Towards empowering our seafarers, the Union Home Ministry under the decisive leadership of Amit Shah ji has abolished decades-old requirements of sign-on, sign-off and Shore Leave Passes for all Indian vessels exclusively operating in Indian waters," he said in a message on X.

Under the previous system, every crew member had to visit an immigration office in person to obtain and renew their SLP every 10 days. These procedures were seen as a huge burden, making it extremely difficult for sailors to focus on their essential duties on the ship.

Recognising that these vessels operate exclusively in domestic waters, the Home Ministry decided the time-consuming immigration process was obsolete, and simplified a new framework for Indian sailors, under which they are not required to get the coastal sign-on/sign-off paperwork or the 10-day renewal of the Shore Leave Pass while operating in Indian waters.

"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is requested to direct the port authorities concerned to keep a record and data of the crew/supernumerary of the Indian Flag coastal run vessels," a communication from the ministry on Thursday said.

It said the Bureau of Immigration shall conduct periodic surprise inspections and seek crew lists from Indian-flag coastal run vessels, dredgers/barges, research vessels, and similar types/categories of vessels operating within port limits.

"The shore access of Crew/Supernumerary of Indian Flag Coastal Run Vessels shall henceforth be regulated by the port authority," the ministry added. PTI ABS ACB SKL NSD NSD