Centre celebrating RSS centenary is a 'wrong move': CPI(M) Kerala secretary

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) CPI(M) Kerala Secretary M V Govindan on Friday criticised the central government for using public funds for celebrating the centenary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which promotes the concept of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ in the country.

Addressing a press meet here, Govindan said all the secular forces in the country firmly believe that the RSS is trying to divide the country in the name of religion.

“It is absolutely wrong on the part of the Union government to issue a 100-rupee coin and a postal stamp to promote the ideals of a communal organisation like RSS,” he said.

The RSS had not contributed anything to the nation during the freedom struggle and its leaders were among those accused in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Govindan said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat eulogising Gandhiji at this point of time is an ironical twist to history. All secular forces in the country should oppose all kinds of attempts to spread the concept of a theological state, he said.

Govindan alleged that in Kerala, the opposition UDF is openly allying with the Jamaat-e-Islami, which is also trying to spread the idea of a religious state.

“The Congress and the Muslim League are openly supporting the Jamaat outfit for the sake of votes. The CPI(M) will equally oppose the majority and minority communalism,” he said.

On the issue of Centre’s relief amount for rehabilitation of people affected by landslides in Mundakkai-Chooralmala in Wayanad district, he said the central government had "insulted" the victims by allotting a meagre amount of Rs 260.56 crore, against the state’s demand of Rs 2,162.05 crore.

To a query on the controversy over gold sheets at Sabarimala temple, Govindan said a High Court-monitored enquiry by the Devaswom vigilance is going on into the issue.

The CPI(M)'s stand is that a comprehensive probe by an effective agency should be held into all the aspects related to the controversy. "The LDF government will not protect anyone involved in the case," he said.