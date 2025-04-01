Centre cleared PMGSY-III bridge projects worth over Rs 140 cr for Himachal: PWD minister

Shimla, April 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said the Union rural development ministry has cleared bridge projects worth more than Rs 140 crore proposed by the state government under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III).

The approved projects under Batch-I of 2024-25, PMGSY-III, include the construction/upgradation of 21 bridges with a total length of 970.772 metres at an outlay of Rs 140.90 crore.

Of this, Rs 126.81 crore will be provided by the Ministry of Rural Development while the state government will contribute Rs 14.09 crore, an official statement said.

The projects are expected to significantly enhance rural connectivity, particularly in Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti districts, the statement said.

The approval followed the recommendations of an empowered committee and a compliance report submitted by the state government.

The PWD minister said the bridges would provide all-weather connectivity in remote areas, strengthening road network and improving accessibility for the rural communities.

Several bridges across Himachal Pradesh have also been approved for upgradation to improve road connectivity, including the 110-metre double-lane motorable bridge over the Beas river at Pandoh in Mandi district.

Expressing gratitude to Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for approving the projects, Singh said the clearance came with specific conditions to ensure highest quality standards.

The state government will verify hydraulic data, catchment area calculations, geo-technical investigations and structural designs before floating tenders for the projects, Singh said, adding that a bridge management cell with expert manpower will be set up to oversee project execution.

The government will also deploy independent inspectors and ensure rigorous quality checks, including pile integrity tests and acceptance load tests as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms, the PWD minister added. PTI BPL ARI