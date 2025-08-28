Centre clears 271 eco-tourism sites in Himachal; 11 allotted, 77 more in process: Dy CM

Shimla, Aug 28 (PTI) The Union government has approved 271 eco-tourism sites in Himachal Pradesh, of which 11 have been allotted and the process is on to allot 77 more, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed the state Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a debate on a private members' resolution of Jeet Ram Katwal (BJP) seeking a review of the eco-tourism policy, Agnihotri said seven eco-tourism sites were allotted in 2024 and the government earned a revenue of Rs 2.36 crore, while 28 sites expected to generate a revenue of Rs 5 crore would be allotted this month.

The state government was promoting eco-tourism as per its stated policy and promoters can select their own site for conducting eco-tourism activities. In addition, activities such as nature parks, nature trails and camping are also being carried out within the forest circle, and the government is earning Rs 3 crore annually, he added.

Moving the resolution, Katwal said natural calamities like cloudbursts and landslides pose daunting challenges to tourism. He said that the sanction of tourist intake should be in proportion to the capacity of tourist destinations and pleaded for formulating a permanent eco-tourism policy.

Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress) said that local people should be involved in the selection of eco-tourism sites and that eco-tourism had been discussed for a long time but nothing had been done at the ground level.

Trilok Jamwal (BJP) said that Himachal is endowed with several big reservoirs and the government would earn revenue if water sports are promoted.

Kishori Lal (Congress) said that youth play an important role in promoting tourism and they have played a major role in encouraging paragliding.

Hansraj (BJP) raised the issue of illegal trade of kasmal roots (berberis aristata) and said that due to the uprooting of this herb, soil binding has loosened. He said that presently there is nothing but traditional destinations in the name of tourism.

Vivek Sharma (Congress) also suggested the promotion of water sports in the Gobind Sagar dam and said that Himachal needs eco-tourism as it would provide employment to youth.

Surinder Shourie (BJP) said that tourist arrivals were more than the population of Himachal and added that hills and rivers are the state's identity.

Prakash Rana (BJP) said that tourism can help strengthen the financial position of the state but stressed the need for good roads and reliable connectivity. PTI BPL HIG HIG