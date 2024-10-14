Centre comes under fire in Kerala assembly over Wayanad rehabilitationrehabilitation

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (PTI) The union government came under fire from the treasury and opposition benches in the Kerala assembly for not providing any financial assistance for the rehabilitation of landslide survivors in Wayanad, even months after PM Narendra Modi's visit.

The CPI (M)-led LDF and the opposition UDF were united in attacking the PM during an adjournment motion discussion over the rehabilitation of landslide survivors of Wayanad.

While the UDF, which moved the motion, accused Modi of visiting the disaster-hit region for a "photo shoot," the LDF said that in a federal democratic system, it is the moral responsibility of the central government to provide money for rehabilitation during the time of such a disaster.

Moving the adjournment motion, T Siddique (Congress) recalled that PM Modi had visited the landslide-hit hamlets of Wayanad, met the survivors, and called on the injured persons at the hospital.

The MLA said the PM had spent one and a half hours more than the scheduled time in Wayanad and assured during the high-level meeting that the Centre would be with the state in the rehabilitation initiatives.

Even months after his visit, not even a single penny had been granted by the Centre for the rehabilitation of Wayanad till date, alleged Siddique, who represents the Kalpetta constituency of Wayanad in the Assembly.

Wayanad had suffered destruction to the tune of several crores in the massive landslide that had rocked Chooralmala and Mundakkai hamlets on July 30, he noted.

"For the rehabilitation, we need at least Rs 2000 crore. Now, the landslide survivors ask whether PM Modi had visited Wayanad for a photo shoot," the legislator said.

He termed as 'painful' the Centre continuing to neglect Wayanad despite the difficulties and hardships of survivors there.

Siddique also wanted a coordinated intervention of the state government and its various departments in providing accurate rain predictions, writing off loans of the survivors, and completing the taking over of land for the rehabilitation initiatives at the earliest.

Former Health Minister K K Shailaja stressed the need to launch united agitations inside and outside the House against the Centre's continuing neglect towards Wayanad.

She said the mind felt relieved when PM Modi visited Wayanad and met the affected people there.

"His visit received wide media coverage. But what did we get? The Centre had not given even a penny to Wayanad so far. Crores of rupees of destruction happened. How could this small state bear all these (expenses)?" Shailaja asked.

The Minister said in a federal democratic system, it was the moral responsibility of the union government to support each state during the time of natural disasters and give the amount for rehabilitation.

But, the Centre didn't give even immediate relief for Wayanad during all these months after the tragedy, she added.

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and killing over 200 people and injuring many. PTI LGK DB ROH