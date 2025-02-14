Centre committed to development of Nagaland & Northeast: Union MoS Gopi

Kohima, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, on Friday asserted that the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to the development of the Northeast in general and Nagaland in particular.

Gopi made this assertion while addressing a meeting with officials of the Chumoukedima district administration and various heads of departments.

The minister arrived in Nagaland this afternoon for a two-day official visit.

During the meeting, the Union MoS urged officials to carefully review the Union Budget 2025 and ensure that its benefits reach every individual in the state as a citizen of the country.

He encouraged them to have a comprehensive plan for the overall development of the state and assured them of full support for any proposals or projects they present.

After the meeting, the Union minister visited the Naga Heirloom Centre at Sovima. Impressed with the local artisans at work, Gopi described it as one of the most uplifting experiences in Nagaland.

The Union MoS also met with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at his private residence in Chumoukedima.

Taking to X, Rio said, “A pleasure to meet and interact with Shri Suresh Gopi Ji, Union MoS for Tourism and Petroleum & Natural Gas. We had a fruitful discussion on matters related to the progress and prosperity of the state. Grateful for his support and guidance.” PTI NBS NN