Centre committed to modernising judiciary through infrastructure, technology: Meghwal

Jalpaiguri (WB), Jan 17 (PTI) Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday described the inauguration of the new building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court here as a "historical moment", and said the Centre has taken several initiatives to strengthen the country's judicial system under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the inauguration function, Meghwal said the government is focusing on modernising judicial infrastructure and improving access to justice through technology-driven reforms.

"We have taken several initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the judicial system of the country," he said.

Referring to the e-Courts project, the Union minister said the Centre has allocated Rs 7,210 crore for the third phase of the programme. "We have taken up the e-Courts project in the country and Rs 7,210 crore has been allocated for the third phase," he said.

Meghwal added that with the construction of the new court building, judicial services would be upgraded using the latest technology. "After the new building, other services will be as per the latest technology," he said.

According to him, the use of technology in the justice delivery system would improve efficiency and have a wider impact.

"This will enhance ease of living and ease of doing business. Justice will be delivered on time and development will take place in full space," the minister said.

He expressed hope that the Circuit Bench would play an important role in strengthening access to justice in the region.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Sujoy Paul, former judges of the Supreme Court, judges from various courts across the country, West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta, and State Law Minister Moloy Ghatak were present at the programme.

State chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty and other senior officials were also present.