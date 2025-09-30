Centre committed to provide all possible help to flood-hit people of Punjab: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Punjab and is committed to providing all possible help to the people affected by the recent flood in the state.

Shah said this when Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann called on him here and apprised him on the extent of damages caused by the floods during this year's monsoon, a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry said.

Mann also made a demand for sanction of additional funds for the state for disaster relief and restoration.

During the meeting the chief minister was informed that under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Punjab has sufficient funds to the tune of Rs 12,589.59 crore, which can be utilised for the relief and immediate restoration to the affected people according to the Government of India norms.

The central government has provided all possible assistance from central agencies to the state administration, in search, rescue and immediate restoration during the recent floods in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Punjab on September 9, 2025 and reviewed the flood situation and damages caused in state.

Out of the financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore announced by the Prime Minister, Rs 805 crore (including 170 crore sanctioned by National Highways Authority of India) has already been released to the state government or intended beneficiaries under various schemes, the ministry's statement said.

It further said that the rest will be released on receipt of relevant information from the state.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) was also constituted on September 1, 2025, without waiting for the receipt of memorandum from Punjab.

The central team visited the affected areas for on-the-spot assessment of damages in the state from September 4 to 6, 2025. The state government, however, is yet to submit a detailed memorandum, the statement added.

After a receipt of the memorandum is submitted, it will be considered by the central government as per the Government of India approved norms. Additionally, the state can prepare a recovery and reconstruction plan for restoration of livelihood and damaged infrastructure.

The home ministry has already issued guidelines for Recovery and Reconstruction (R&R) Funding Window under SDRF and National Disaster Response fund (NDRF) on August 14, 2024.

In the statement, the ministry also pointed that as detailed in the guidelines, in the aftermath of a severe disaster, the state government needs to conduct Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) in consultation with State Disaster Management Authority or National Disaster Management Authority (if need be) for assessment of recovery and reconstruction needs.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought the intervention of the home minister and demanded a special package for the state in view of massive damage caused due to recent unprecedented floods, a release issued by the Punjab government said.

During his meeting with Shah, Mann said the relief of Rs 1600 crore announced by Centre was minuscule in the wake of grave loss suffered by state. He also sought upward revision in norms for awarding compensation to the flood victims from SDRF or NDRF.

He apprised Shah that Punjab has faced one of its worst floods in decades, affecting more than 20 lakh people across 2,614 villages, with 6.87 lakh people displaced.

The chief minister said that the disaster has caused widespread losses as more than 4.8 lakh acres of crops have been destroyed, more than 17,000 houses damaged and over 2.5 lakh livestock affected, according to the release issued by the state government.

He also said that major damage have been caused to 4657 km of rural roads, 485 bridges, 1,417 culverts and 190 mandis, it added.

Mann said the preliminary estimate of losses stands at Rs 13,832 crores, covering agriculture, infrastructure, health, education and livelihoods. PTI ACB SKC OZ OZ