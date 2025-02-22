Centre committed to welfare of workers: Mandaviya in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday visited here to review key institutions under his ministry and emphasised the government's commitment to the welfare of workers.

The minister for labour, employment and youth affairs, and sports also highlighted the critical role of data-driven decision-making in enhancing economic growth, governance and service delivery, said an official release.

He visited the Labour Bureau and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital, assessed their ongoing initiatives and interacted with the stakeholders.

At the Labour Bureau, a brief presentation regarding the various activities and schemes was given to the minister.

He was apprised about the objectives, scope and status of various activities, including price indices, labour statistics and surveys, it said.

The minister also took a review of the performance and initiatives of the EPFO Regional Offices under the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh Zone at the bureau.

He later visited the ESIC Model Hospital and toured the hospital facilities, including the OPD registration counter, pharmacy, laboratory, radiology unit, high dependency unit (HDU) and casualty departments.

He interacted with patients receiving treatment at the hospital and told them that the government is committed to providing quality healthcare services for workers and their families. PTI CHS KSS KSS