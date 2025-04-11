Centre committed to women, child welfare in Northeast: Union Minister Annapurna Devi

Itanagar, April 11 (PTI) Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Friday reaffirmed the Centre’s strong commitment to accelerate inclusive development in the Northeast, in line with the government’s guiding mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas.' Currently on a four-day official tour of Arunachal Pradesh, the Women and Child Development Minister visited Kra Daadi district on Friday and addressed the 7th Poshan Pakhwada event in Palin, where she outlined key welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting women, children and vulnerable communities in the region, an official statement said here.

Speaking at the event, she said the Centre is actively implementing targeted interventions in all aspirational districts, with special focus on the Northeast, to strengthen health and family welfare services.

In a significant push for maternal health, Annapurna Devi distributed payment approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), underscoring the government's commitment to supporting women during and after pregnancy.

"The welfare of mothers is crucial to ensuring a healthier, stronger future generation," she emphasised.

The minister also announced a substantial increase in the Gender Budget, calling it a landmark step in empowering women.

"The total Gender Budget allocation for women-centric schemes has been significantly raised from Rs 3.27 lakh crore in Budget Estimates 2024–25 to Rs 4.49 lakh crore in Budget 2025–26. Its share in the overall Union Budget has also increased from 6.8 per cent to 8.86 per cent," she said.

Devi was accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, Land Management Minister Balo Raja, and WCD Commissioner Mimum Tayeng during her district tour.

As part of her visit, the minister will conduct field inspections and hold review meetings to evaluate the implementation of key centrally sponsored schemes across districts.

She is scheduled to interact with beneficiaries at schools, anganwadi centres, hospitals, cooperatives and self-help groups (SHGs).

She will also meet deputy commissioners and district officials to assess the progress of various government programmes.