Centre contemplates allocation of lithium block in Jharkhand: Union minister

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Aug 26 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey on Tuesday said that the Centre has plans to allocate lithium blocks in Jharkhand, as demand for the metal used in multiple sectors, including batteries and arms and ammunition manufacturing, is growing.

Dubey was in Kuju in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district to inaugurate a new administrative building and trainee accommodation facility of the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

“The government has plans to allocate lithium blocks in Jharkhand to meet the rising requirement of critical minerals, as India is set to be a developed and self-reliant country under the strong and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The GSI has found lithium reserves in Jharkhand’s Koderman district in 2023.

Addressing a gathering, Dubey congratulated the scientists and officials of GSI for their dedication and hard work.

“GSI has been playing a major role in propelling the country forward while contributing to achieve the country's goal of self-reliance,” the minister said.

He said India is growing rapidly and seeks to become self-reliant and a developed nation by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence. PTI Cor BS NN