Centre created employment opportunities in govt departments and other sectors: Chouhan

Bhopal, Apr 26 (PTI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday underlined various initiatives being implemented by the Modi government to create employment opportunities and achieve its goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Chouhan virtually addressed the 15th edition of Rozgar Mela after PM Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in different departments of the Central government.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a new Bharat is being built- Bharat that is glorious, proud, prosperous, and powerful. The goal is to make India a developed nation by 2047, and the Central and state governments are working to achieve this goal," the Vidisha MP said.

Chouhan said farmers, the poor, women, and youth are the four pillars of development goals.

"Youth need education and employment. After acquiring skills, they should get jobs. To enable this, the Prime Minister has created new opportunities by approving 1 million government jobs. Among them, 51,000, including more than 200 present in Bhopal, are receiving their appointment letters, " he added.

Highlighting campaigns like Make in India, Startup India, and Standup India, the former MP chief minister said the government is simultaneously creating opportunities through self-employment.

He said the Rural Development Department has vowed to rid all villages of poverty. "This is not impossible, gradually, every family in India will be linked to employment".

Chouhan said the agriculture ministry is also working on value addition to generate new job opportunities.

"You are fortunate to have received employment opportunities in various departments. But you are not here only for yourself, you are here for the country and society," he said and appealed to new employees to work sincerely. PTI LAL NSK